Dolívka Farm – a small settlement in the Czech Republic

Dolívka is a small settlement near the village of Predhradi in the Chrudim district in eastern Bohemia, located approximately 155 km from the capital city of Prague, Czech Republic.

September 2025, Dolívka, Czech Republic

The Dolívka logo

Dolívka is a type of intentional community project developed by a group of friends and families, who’s objective was to revive the rich agrarian heritage of this unique location and make it accessible to others, locals and visitors.

May 2025, An overview of Dolívka, Czech Republic

An overview of Dolívka.

I always find peace and quiet in Dolívka. The truth is that there is so much work here that I hardly open my computer. There are goats, sheep, geese, chickens, dogs and one cat. Apple trees and plum trees are abundant. I have been spending more time here lately. For years, I have been documenting humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine. But when I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last November, my trips to the Ukraine came to an end. I had to undergo treatment, and that meant staying put in Czechia.

November 2020, Dolívka, Czech Republic

Goat standing in the shed while the rest of the herd wander through the paddock.

But I needed something to do while undergoing treatment. The meditative practice of black and white film photography is therapeutic for me, especially within the small but visually rich confines of Dolívka. So, I practically moved in with my Minolta HI-MATIC CS, an analogue camera, which I used to document the moments I observed.

December 2021, Dolívka, Czech Republic

Geese stretch their wings.

December 2021, Dolívka, Czech Republic

There is a train station not far from Dolívka.

June 2025, Dolívka, Czech Republic

Hay that has been harvested from the field is transported to the barn to store.

August 2025, Dolívka, Czech Republic

Boys tend to the sheep, isolating one who has an infected hoof, which they will treat. The boys live in Dolívka. The rest of the gang goes to the farm on weekends.

August 2025, Dolívka, Czech Republic

Friends sometimes come to the farm to rest.

May 2025, Dolívka, Czech Republic

A short distance from Dolívka is a public domestic airport with a grassy airfield.