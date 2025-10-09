Dolívka Farm – a small settlement in the Czech Republic

Dolívka is a small settlement near the village of Predhradi in the Chrudim district in eastern Bohemia, located approximately 155 km from the capital city of Prague, Czech Republic.
Dolívka is a type of intentional community project developed by a group of friends and families, who’s objective was to revive the rich agrarian heritage of this unique location and make it accessible to others, locals and visitors.
I always find peace and quiet in Dolívka. The truth is that there is so much work here that I hardly open my computer. There are goats, sheep, geese, chickens, dogs and one cat. Apple trees and plum trees are abundant. I have been spending more time here lately. For years, I have been documenting humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine. But when I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last November, my trips to the Ukraine came to an end. I had to undergo treatment, and that meant staying put in Czechia.
But I needed something to do while undergoing treatment. The meditative practice of black and white film photography is therapeutic for me, especially within the small but visually rich confines of Dolívka. So, I practically moved in with my Minolta HI-MATIC CS, an analogue camera, which I used to document the moments I observed.