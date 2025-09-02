‘Rural Life in the Hudson Valley’ by Susan Anthony

Traing the Hounds © Susan Anthony

For its September Solo Exhibition, All About Photo presents Rural Life in the Hudson Valley, a documentary project by photographer Susan Anthony that captures the enduring rhythms of small-town life in upstate New York. Over the past five years, Anthony has developed an intimate portrait of a community often overlooked, focusing on the people, traditions, and relationships that define rural living.

Anthony’s approach is deeply personal. Initially a weekender in the Hudson Valley, she spent much of the pandemic walking local roads with her camera, meeting residents, and documenting their lives. Through these encounters, what began as casual photographs transformed into a long-term study of families and neighbors whose histories span generations.

Terri © Susan Anthony

Among her subjects are families with large, homeschooled households and multiple generations living nearby, creating a vibrant network of connections. Through these relationships, Anthony has built a living archive of rural life, preserving the nuances of everyday existence—from family gatherings and farm chores to quiet, fleeting moments that reveal resilience, tradition, and community.

“Then, I meet their friends and their families, and I have an ever-growing community of people to photograph. I feel like a kid in a candy store,” Anthony reflects.

Anthony describes herself as a documentarian, capturing communities over time. Her work goes beyond mere imagery, emphasizing the trust, dialogue, and bonds formed with her subjects. The resulting photographs offer not only an aesthetic experience but also a testament to the vitality of rural life in the Hudson Valley.

Rural Life in the Hudson Valley is currently on view as All About Photo’s September Solo Exhibition.

All About Photo • September 1-30, 2025 Susan Anthony Online Photo Exhibition ➚