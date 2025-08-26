Documentary

A twelve frames walk at the silent lake

A rare moment with my camera and one roll, walking around with nothing special in mind but just looking at a place

Photo of Roberto Nania Roberto Nania26 August 2025
0 264

There is a lake at 45 minutes drive from my house. An almost hidden place through a steep sideroad with just one lane for both ways.

I remember to have just a couple of hours to forget about anything else and get lost into photograph. During that time and after, looking at the negatives, I felt I photographed as I wanted to (which is not something you can get for granted). I shot one single roll of 12 frames and, to my surprise, I like all the pictures that came out.

Looking at my archive, these shots date at the end of 2019 so, few month before the 2020 pandemic. A sort of anticipation, since I returned to that place during the second weakened lock-down phase, where it was possible to walk alone within your city limits.

I returned to the lake few more times and with a different camera. I couldn’t get anything close to those first “casual” shots. I was blessed, now I know.

Spillway siphon
Fall 2019
The inner wall of the dam
Fall 2019
The valley the lake was named after, Val Noci
Fall 2019
Railing and shadow
Fall 2019
From the opposite side of the dam
Fall 2019
Floating trunks
Fall 2019
Dead tree below the average water level
Fall 2019
Searchlight
Fall 2019
The water and the land
Fall 2019

Tags
Photo of Roberto Nania Roberto Nania26 August 2025
0 264
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Roberto Nania

Roberto Nania

My interest in photography started at around age 17, using a soviet camera that came around the house from one of our family trips… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

La finestra

23 November 2020

Pognana Lario – The Secrets of…

21 December 2020

Landscape photo contest

11 February 2023

Real and metaphorical sunsets

22 November 2022
Back to top button