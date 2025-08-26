A twelve frames walk at the silent lake

There is a lake at 45 minutes drive from my house. An almost hidden place through a steep sideroad with just one lane for both ways.
I remember to have just a couple of hours to forget about anything else and get lost into photograph. During that time and after, looking at the negatives, I felt I photographed as I wanted to (which is not something you can get for granted). I shot one single roll of 12 frames and, to my surprise, I like all the pictures that came out.
Looking at my archive, these shots date at the end of 2019 so, few month before the 2020 pandemic. A sort of anticipation, since I returned to that place during the second weakened lock-down phase, where it was possible to walk alone within your city limits.
I returned to the lake few more times and with a different camera. I couldn’t get anything close to those first “casual” shots. I was blessed, now I know.