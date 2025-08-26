A twelve frames walk at the silent lake

There is a lake at 45 minutes drive from my house. An almost hidden place through a steep sideroad with just one lane for both ways.

I remember to have just a couple of hours to forget about anything else and get lost into photograph. During that time and after, looking at the negatives, I felt I photographed as I wanted to (which is not something you can get for granted). I shot one single roll of 12 frames and, to my surprise, I like all the pictures that came out.

Looking at my archive, these shots date at the end of 2019 so, few month before the 2020 pandemic. A sort of anticipation, since I returned to that place during the second weakened lock-down phase, where it was possible to walk alone within your city limits.

I returned to the lake few more times and with a different camera. I couldn’t get anything close to those first “casual” shots. I was blessed, now I know.

Spillway siphon

Fall 2019

The inner wall of the dam

Fall 2019

The valley the lake was named after, Val Noci

Fall 2019

Railing and shadow

Fall 2019

From the opposite side of the dam

Fall 2019

Floating trunks

Fall 2019

Dead tree below the average water level

Fall 2019

Searchlight

Fall 2019