Toronto, A Photogenic Surprise in North America

I came to Toronto for a simple reason: to visit my daughter. Nothing had prepared me to look for images here. In my mind, the city belonged to those large North American metropolises : efficient, expansive, but lacking any real visual singularity. And yet, very quickly, something became clear. Toronto, 2024

Toronto does not reveal itself immediately. It does not rely on iconic landmarks or spectacular effects to seduce. It unfolds differently, with a certain restraint. But for those willing to take the time to look, it reveals a striking, almost insidious, graphic richness.

Like many North American cities, Toronto is first and foremost about structure. An architecture of lines, planes, and surfaces. Glass facades capture the light, break it apart, and redistribute it. Perspectives open up, intersect, and multiply. Everything feels in motion, unstable, in tension. Between assertive verticality and deep urban layers, Toronto composes a dense visual language, sometimes approaching abstraction.

This inherently graphic quality does not go unnoticed. It likely explains why the city is so often used as a film set, frequently standing in for… New York. Without trying to imitate it directly, Toronto shares the same ability to generate strong, credible, cinematic images. It offers both the eye, and the camera, a visual material that is immediately compelling.

But beyond this almost scenographic dimension, Toronto surprises through its contrasts. Glass towers stand alongside more modest houses; rigid axes coexist with more organic neighbourhoods. Nothing is uniform. Everything coexists. This heterogeneity becomes a strength, a constant source of visual compositions.

Human presence plays its part as well. Toronto is a city of movement, of crossings, flows, and transitions. Silhouettes pass, gestures appear and vanish, faces suggest fragments of stories. Diversity is tangible, visible, embodied. It is not proclaimed; it simply exists, quietly feeding the gaze.

And then there is the lake.

Lake Ontario does more than border the city, it transforms it ! Its vastness opens the horizon, introducing an unexpected sense of breathing space within the urban fabric. At times, Toronto feels almost coastal. The light softens, the air moves differently, the lines relax. This presence of water profoundly reshapes the perception of the city, giving it a singular atmosphere, both urban and open, dense yet serene.

For a photographer, this duality is invaluable. In a matter of moments, one can shift from a nearly abstract architectural rigor to a feeling of space, calm, and suspension. Light plays a central role in this experience. It cuts, reveals, simplifies. It sharpens contrasts, deepens shadows, transforms facades into graphic surfaces. At times, it reduces the city to a pure composition of lines and volumes. At others, it introduces a softer, more diffuse, almost silent quality.

In this context, black and white becomes an obvious choice. It concentrates the gaze, removes the unnecessary, reveals the essential. Toronto turns into a visual score, an interplay of solids and voids, tensions and balances, rhythms and silences. What makes the city so deeply photogenic is not an accumulation of symbols, but its ability to generate images at every moment. It does not impose itself; it allows itself to be constructed through the act of looking.

I hadn’t come for this.

And yet, very quickly, Toronto emerged as a territory of images, a demanding, subtle city that asks for attention but, in return, offers a constant visual richness.

I came for my daughter.

I leave with another reason to return.