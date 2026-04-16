The emblematic everyday reality of loneliness

In the evening shadows. Rome, Via Tomacelli, 2 March 2026.

This time, I do not wish to write a long, detailed introduction to the photographs that make up this body of work.

I would simply like to let the images speak for themselves; the loneliness and isolation of men and women in the modern world have been discussed at length – perhaps even excessively so – over the last two centuries, and what more could I possibly add?

The Night Thinker. Rome, Largo Goldoni, 15 January 2026.

With the sense of national community drowned in the orgy of nationalistic horrors of the century just past (and, I fear, of the one currently unfolding), with all class and group solidarity faded away, and even the very notion of any collective interest buried by the triumph in our part of the world of a predatory, unregulated capitalism – ‘every man for himself and fortune for the few’ – I can only try to make use of a few photographs.

The Last Indulgence Seller. Rome, Borgo Santo Spirito, 20 January 2026.

Among the wheels. Rome, Via In Caterina, 10 March 2026.

Gazing into the void. Rome, Via Tuscolana, 24 February 2026.

Exhaustion. Rome, Via Prenestina, 2 March 2026.

Isolation beneath a precarious shield. Rome, Borgo Pio, 20 February 2026.

The taste of solitude. Rome, Via Borghese, 30 January 2026.

On the inexorable passing of time. Rome, Via di Monte d’Oro, 27 January 2026.