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Yunnan the South East Asia of China

Photo of Antonio Cianfano Antonio Cianfano1 April 2026
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The images I captured are fragments of both natural and man-made symbols, reflecting how photography can be strikingly distant from reality. I enjoyed documenting this in China, an ancient cradle of historical culture.

In a country with such a massive population, dimensions and scales change completely. Everything feels larger, especially the urban spaces in Kunming, with its numerous skyscrapers. Yet, despite the scale, there is a distinct sense of order.

KUNMING, Provincial Museum. The light of civilisation – CHINESE ICON, 21/12/2025

This region is home to various ethnic groups that share characteristics with Southeast Asia. Bordering countries like Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar have similar ethnic traits, where people live off what the land offers: animal husbandry and plant cultivation. The development of vegetable gardens, in particular, is of primary importance.

I noticed the profound imprint of a political system based on social cooperation, functional discipline, and a strong sense of duty among the people. Finally, I believe there is an evolution in the ecological transition here that mirrors what is happening in Europe—particularly regarding the widespread use of two-wheeled vehicles and the growing shift toward electric cars.

KUNMING, City center. Skyscraper, 15/12/2025
KUNMING – City center. Pedestrian overpass – In downtown, 15/12/2025
KUNMING – City center. Traffic with many electric scooters, 26/12/2025
DALI – Historic garden. Frequented by married couples, 17/12/2025
LIJIANG – Old City. Woman dressed in traditional clothes, 19/12/2015
DALI – Old City.Moments of relax in a tipical restaurant, 17/12/2025
LIJIANG – Old City. Entrance gate to the old city, 21/12/2015
LIJIANG – Old City. Man at work, 24/12/2015
KUNMING – City Center. Cosplay vibes, 14/12/2025
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Photo of Antonio Cianfano Antonio Cianfano1 April 2026
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Photo of Antonio Cianfano

Antonio Cianfano

Mi occupo di fotografia dal 1985. Insegnamenti: Roberto Salbitani su fotografia di strada e camera oscura. Progetti eseguiti: persone del sud est asiatico persone… More »

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