Yunnan the South East Asia of China

The images I captured are fragments of both natural and man-made symbols, reflecting how photography can be strikingly distant from reality. I enjoyed documenting this in China, an ancient cradle of historical culture.
In a country with such a massive population, dimensions and scales change completely. Everything feels larger, especially the urban spaces in Kunming, with its numerous skyscrapers. Yet, despite the scale, there is a distinct sense of order.
This region is home to various ethnic groups that share characteristics with Southeast Asia. Bordering countries like Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar have similar ethnic traits, where people live off what the land offers: animal husbandry and plant cultivation. The development of vegetable gardens, in particular, is of primary importance.
I noticed the profound imprint of a political system based on social cooperation, functional discipline, and a strong sense of duty among the people. Finally, I believe there is an evolution in the ecological transition here that mirrors what is happening in Europe—particularly regarding the widespread use of two-wheeled vehicles and the growing shift toward electric cars.
2 Comments
Antonio e’ la vera essenza del viaggiatore fotografo
GRAZIE Rossano mi serve per ricordare viaggi e persone conosciute