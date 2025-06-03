Discover 25 Winning Photographers Who Masterfully Captured the Art of Shadows

We are pleased to announce the 25 talented photographers selected for AAP Magazine #47: Shadows, representing 18 different countries across five continents.

Henri Cartier-Bresson once said, “In photography, the smallest thing can be a great subject. The little, human detail can become a Leitmotiv. Shadows often say more than the light.” This sentiment captures the essence of this edition, which explores the poetic and expressive power of shadow in photography.

Mysterious, magical, intense, timeless, and at times nostalgic—mastering shadows is a true art form. It invites viewers to look beyond the obvious and discover deeper stories woven into light and dark.

For this 47th edition, we sought images that embraced both the subtlety and strength of shadows. The selected photographers rose to the challenge with remarkable vision and creativity. Their work spans a wide range of styles and narratives, from the literal to the metaphorical, each image offering a compelling interpretation of the theme.

We are proud to present this diverse and evocative collection, which we hope will resonate with and inspire our readers.

Woman on Coney Island Pier Looking Skyward from the series ‘Coney Island People 50 Years’ © Harvey Stein

Redwood Falls, Minnesota © Fabien Dendiével