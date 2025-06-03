Other News

Discover 25 Winning Photographers Who Masterfully Captured the Art of Shadows

25 winners representing 18 different countries across five continents.

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 June 2025
0 258

We are pleased to announce the 25 talented photographers selected for AAP Magazine #47: Shadows, representing 18 different countries across five continents.

Henri Cartier-Bresson once said, “In photography, the smallest thing can be a great subject. The little, human detail can become a Leitmotiv. Shadows often say more than the light.” This sentiment captures the essence of this edition, which explores the poetic and expressive power of shadow in photography.

Mysterious, magical, intense, timeless, and at times nostalgic—mastering shadows is a true art form. It invites viewers to look beyond the obvious and discover deeper stories woven into light and dark.

For this 47th edition, we sought images that embraced both the subtlety and strength of shadows. The selected photographers rose to the challenge with remarkable vision and creativity. Their work spans a wide range of styles and narratives, from the literal to the metaphorical, each image offering a compelling interpretation of the theme.

We are proud to present this diverse and evocative collection, which we hope will resonate with and inspire our readers.

Woman on Coney Island Pier Looking Skyward from the series ‘Coney Island People 50 Years’ © Harvey Stein
Redwood Falls, Minnesota © Fabien Dendiével
Shapes of significance © Hugo Thomassen
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 June 2025
0 258
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Discover the Beautiful Images of AAP…

6 August 2022

Discover the winners of AAP Magazine…

30 September 2024

Unveiling the World in Vibrant Color:…

9 November 2024

Discover the stunning winning images of…

20 January 2025
Back to top button