Old hand embroidery is not just patterns on fabric

My project is a reflection on the relationship, destruction and loss between generations.

I create my own visual language by building connections between a unique combination of vintage photography and embroidery, symbolizing deep family ties and the memory of a lost generation.

Photographs that are more than 100 years old are stitched (imitation), hand-stitched threads are like threads of memory connecting the past and the present. Every stitch reminds us of how difficult it was to keep in touch with those who were born before the war and went through difficult trials, many of whom left too early, before reaching old age. Embroidery around a photograph becomes not only a decorative element, but also a metaphor for family — a pattern in which fate, love and tragedy are intertwined. The collage becomes a kind of talisman that preserves the memory and history of generations.

Antique hand embroidery is not just patterns on fabric, but a vivid touch of the past, imprinted in memory.

The original photo itself was taken before the Second World War. It shows the children of my great-grandmother’s children. The collage was made in May 2025

The original photo itself was taken long before the Second World War. It depicts my great-grandmother’s brothers and my great-grandmother herself. The collage was made in May 2025.

The original photo itself was taken long before the Second World War. It shows my great-grandmother’s aunt. The collage was made in May 2025.