Discover the stunning winning images of AAP Magazine 45 Travels

We’re excited to reveal the winners of AAP Magazine’s 45th photography competition, dedicated to the captivating theme of “Travels.” This edition received an incredible response, with thousands of submissions from photographers worldwide. From breathtaking landscapes to intimate cultural moments and dramatic wildlife shots, the entries offered a stunning exploration of the art of travel photography.

Photographers from 13 countries across four continents were recognized for their unique perspectives, highlighting the diversity and beauty of our world. The winning photographs take viewers on a journey—from tranquil European countrysides to bustling urban scenes, powerful portraits, and awe-inspiring encounters with nature.

AAP Magazine’s mission is to provide a global platform for photographers to showcase their talent and creativity. The Travels edition is a testament to the dedication and artistry of both professional and amateur photographers who bring stories of exploration and wonder to life.

Dive into the Winners’ Gallery online to experience the breathtaking imagery these talented photographers have crafted. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of AAP Magazine #45: Travels!

This year’s winners include 25 remarkable photographers representing the richness and variety of travel photography.

The Top 3 Winners:

1st Place: Peter Ydeen (United States) with the series “Waiting for Palms”

2nd Place: Thaddäus Biberauer (Austria) with the series "Around the Globe"

3rd Place: Liam Man (United Kingdom) with the series "Icebreaker"

A Woman a Baby and a Tree from the series ‘Waiting for Palms’ © Peter Ydeen

Additional Merit Award Winners:

Steve Dinberg (United States), Jaejoon Ha (South Korea), Marios Forsos (Greece), Andrea Peruzzi (Italy), David Dhaen (Belgium), Debbie McCulliss (United States), Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh), Syed Mahabubul Kader (Bangladesh), Marvin Anani (United States), Alessandro Malaguti (Italy), Alessandro Zanoni (Italy), Brice Gelot (France), William Nourse (United States), Nora Skerlecz (Hungary), Matt Coughlin (United States), Thibault Gerbaldi (France), Chris Ha (Canada), Chiara Felmini (Italy), Stuart Chape (Australia), France Leclerc (Canada), Prescott Lassman (United States), and Silvio Augusto Rusmigo (Cyprus).

The top three winners will receive $1,000 in prizes. All winners will have their work featured in the All About Photo Winners’ Gallery and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #45: Travels.

New York from the series ‘Around the Globe’ © Thaddäus Biberauer