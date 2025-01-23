It was winter, the warm sun was shining down, and I entered the Taishun

Encountering Taishun Corridor Bridge

In winter, with the warm sun pouring down, I stepped into Taishun and encountered the dreamlike corridor bridge. Life here is free and peaceful. A family sat in front of the house in groups, with steaming hot food on the table. Everyone laughed and enjoyed this warm moment of reunion.

Grandma sat behind a door, her gaze calm, as if reminiscing about the past and feeling the tranquility and happiness. The corridor bridge spans over the river, and the water flows leisurely under the bridge. It is so clear that you can see the sand and stones and swaying water plants at the bottom of the water, as if time is slowly moving forward with this water flow. From a high mountain in the distance, the entire village is scattered around a covered bridge. The smoke from the houses and kitchens is swirling, and the wheat seedlings in the fields sway gently in the breeze.

Encountering Taishun Corridor Bridge

In this world, the corridor bridge is like a loyal guardian, witnessing the changes of time and people’s happy lives. Every corner is filled with a strong human fireworks atmosphere, making people immerse themselves in this picturesque scenery and reluctant to leave.

Encountering Taishun Corridor Bridge

Encountering Taishun Corridor Bridge