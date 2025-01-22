Climate

My concerns about sea level rise

The particularly vulnerable islands

Photo of Paulo Monteiro Paulo Monteiro22 January 2025
0 177

I live in São Miguel Island, Azores.

Despite being the largest in the archipelago, it is a small island, measuring just 748,82 km².
137,699 inhabitants live here, according to the 2011 census.

Ribeira Grande, São Miguel Island, 12/01/2025.

The sea is a constant presence. It is almost always possible to see it, as the island is only 8-15 km wide. All the islands of the archipelago are frequently hit by storms, especially during winter.

When the sea is calm, like in this photograph, we forget the dangers of storms. These, with climate change, will tend to become more frequent and stronger.

But we forget another reality, perhaps more dangerous: the sea level rise, due to global warming.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change, global mean sea level “will rise between 0.43 m (0.29–0.59 m, likely range; RCP2.6) and 0.84 m (0.61–1.10 m, likely range; RCP8.5) by 2100 (medium confidence) relative to 1986–2005”.
Source: Sea Level Rise and Implications for Low-Lying Islands, Coasts and Communities (pdf).

Islands and coastal communities will be particularly affected by this phenomenon: “(i) the permanent submergence of land by higher mean sea levels or mean high tides; (ii) more frequent or ghintense coastal flooding; (iii) enhanced coastal erosion; (iv) loss and change of coastal ecosystems; (v) salinisation of soils, ground and surface water; and (vi) impeded drainage.”

What future for these communities? With the advance of the sea, will the small islands be able to offer conditions for survival? Or will its inhabitants be doomed to become climate refugees?

Tags
Photo of Paulo Monteiro Paulo Monteiro22 January 2025
0 177
Show More
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Paulo Monteiro

Paulo Monteiro

Paulo Monteiro was born June 1963, in S. Miguel, Azores, where he currently lives and works. He has been a photographer since 1985. He has… More »

Related Stories

The ambiguity of clouds: postcards from the winter of…

8 April 2024

Bangladesh’s Battle Against Climate Change

15 September 2023

Shifting Waves – Tale of Climate migrants in Chittagong

17 February 2024

“Life Out of Balance”, a perfect description of our…

26 February 2024
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
×