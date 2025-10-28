Touching a continent: 3) Scattered portraits, unforgettable figures

When touching a continent, one encounters not only things, landscapes, or cities, but also fleeting glimpses of the faces, figures, attitudes, and gestures of the people who live there.
Without any pretense of making sociological analyses, and even less of drawing exhaustive conclusions from the little I have seen and photographed, I have tried to capture some of the faces and gestures of those I happened to encounter, attempting to render, with the utmost sympathy, the expressions and attitudes that intrigued or fascinated me.
The result is this small and random collection of portraits, friendly, but without giving up trying to convey a slight amusement at certain ways of doing things or situations, always aided by the subtle interplay of similarities or differences in looks, attitudes and expressions.
Street food. Longji (China), 13 August 2025.
4 Comments
Great pictures – congratulations!
Grazie mille, mi fa molto piacere il tuo appezzamento
Scene di vita quotidiana, ricche di spontaneità e bellezza. Come solo Pietro sa fare! 👏🏻
Grazie mille Giuliano, sono molto gratificato dal tuo apprezzamento