Touching a continent: 3) Scattered portraits, unforgettable figures

The lady doesn’t seem too impressed by all these lights. Shanghai (China), 11 August 2025.

When touching a continent, one encounters not only things, landscapes, or cities, but also fleeting glimpses of the faces, figures, attitudes, and gestures of the people who live there.

Without any pretense of making sociological analyses, and even less of drawing exhaustive conclusions from the little I have seen and photographed, I have tried to capture some of the faces and gestures of those I happened to encounter, attempting to render, with the utmost sympathy, the expressions and attitudes that intrigued or fascinated me.

The result is this small and random collection of portraits, friendly, but without giving up trying to convey a slight amusement at certain ways of doing things or situations, always aided by the subtle interplay of similarities or differences in looks, attitudes and expressions.

Street food. Longji (China), 13 August 2025.

Oriental nymph. Yangshuo (China), 14 August 2025.

Chinese draughts player. Chengdu (China), 15 August 2025.

Children go crazy for pandas. Chengdu (China), 17 August 2025.

Actor or Buddhist monk? Chengdu (China), 17 August 2025.

Attracting attention. Xian (China), 18 August 2025.

Honorary member of the Terracotta Army. Xian (China), 19 August 2025.

Flaneur near the Forbidden City. Beijing (China), 21 August 2025.