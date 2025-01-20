Tedium vitae: bored and annoyed

It happens sometimes that we go out without a precise destination, a bit bored, perhaps with a camera in hand, but without much desire to walk around.

This has happened several times in these final months of the year: a bit of tedium vitae, or perhaps simple boredom and laziness, in fact the photos in this small collection were all taken around my home; but in this way I have sometimes been able to find the same boredom reflected in the eyes or attitudes of other people or things.

In this state of mind, therefore, I have encountered statues of jurists who seem to be annoyed by the constant work on the Palace of Justice, or a little girl who looks a little disconsolate from a tour bus, and other characters who for one reason or another, or for no specific reason, seem to be looking into the void wondering what they are doing here.

But it works very well as an antidote to boredom.

God what a nuisance! Rome, Lungotevere Prati, November 11th 2024.

What a bore, only saints and madonnas! Rome, Via di Porta Angelica, November 16th 2024.

Alice in the City. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, October 17th 2024.

The adults journey and the little girl. Rome, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, October 25th 2024.

Yawning and the dog’s patience. Rome, Lungotevere Prati, October 25th 2024.

Tedium vitae. Rome, Via di Porta Cavalleggeri, October 28th 2024.

Drinking alone. Rome, Via degli Ombrellari, September 18th 2024.