Discover the Beautiful Images of AAP Magazine 25 B&W

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won “AAP Magazine #25: B&W“

These amazing photographers come from 11 different countries, their work reflect the large variety black and white photography can offer. Documentary, portrait, travel, street, wildlife, abstract and fine art are all represented in the winning portfolios.

Regardless of the genre of photography, the selected projects all have different approaches to the unifying theme of black and white.

Using film, analog or digital photography, deep blacks or light grays, each photographer showcases a unique point of view. The chosen work successfully incorporates the literal and metaphorical dichotomy of black and white.

Mysterious, intense, timeless, at times nostalgic, black and white is magical for anyone who loves photography. Clearly black and white photography continues to hold a prominent place in our hearts and imaginations!

Selecting the winners was certainly not an easy task, but in the end we hope you will all enjoy this collection of photographs.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 25 B&W is Marjolein Martinot (Netherlands) with her image “Girl On Slide, Indre 2021” from the series “Riverland”.

© Marjolein Martinot

The Second Place Winner is Rico X. (United Arab Emirates) with his image “The Stubborn Boys” from the series of the same name.

© Rico X.

The Third Place Winner is Radoslaw Lowicki (Poland) with his untitled image from the series “Animals”

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are:

Orna Naor (Israel), Jo Fields (United States), Oliver Raschka (Germany), Damian Lemański (Poland), Janice Milhem (United States), Rajan Dosaj (United States), Svet Jacqueline Goldmeier (United States), Eric Davidove (United States), Saul Bromberger and Sandra Hoover (United States), Cuneyt Gumushaneli (Turkey), Swen Bernitz (Germany), Prescott Lassman (United States), Kohei Ueno (Japan), Ashley Suszczynski (United States), Lesia Maruschak (Canada), David Gray (Canada), Francesco Luongo (Italy), Victor Kataev (Germany), Lynn Savarese (United States), Radana Kuchařová (Czech Republic), Anna Grevenitis (United States) and Steve Poole (United States)

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #25 B&W.

