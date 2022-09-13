CALL FOR ARTISTS – Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine ISSUE12

OPEN CALL FOR AL-TIBA9 ART MAGAZINE ISSUE12 IS NOW OPEN

Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine is an internationally established publication that showcases experimental contemporary art through a diversity of mediums in Digital Arts, photography, painting, architecture, sculpture & installations, Film & Video Art, fashion design, interior design, and performance.

Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine features selected artists, architects, and designers from around the globe with a high focus on contemporary art and those holding a detailed vision of the future. The featured artists benefit from international exposure to our art network of museums, galleries, art professionals, art dealers, collectors, and art lovers across the world. They are engaged with our readers and followers every day through our social media, website, print, and digital issues.

Al-Tiba9 is a cultural partner of one of the most influential Contemporary Art fairs in the world, ARCOmadrid and ARCOlisboa. The magazine will be showcased as a limited edition ArtBook in ArtsLibris Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, and distributed worldwide.

NOTES:

– Edition: September 2022.

– ISSUE12 is 100% curated editorial content. No commercial Ads published.

– Selected artists get featured in the magazine with up to 6 pages in both print and digital versions.

– Selected artists benefit from the international exposure in the Artist books fair in Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon.

– All selected artists will be promoted on our website and newsletters.

– Al-Tiba9 Magazine showcases up to 116 high-level designed pages, printed in high museum quality paper.

ELIGIBILITY:

– Artists are welcome to submit their work. All techniques are welcome.

– Artists from all countries are welcome to submit.

– Artists featured in the past Issues can submit new works.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit the open call page on our website to submit your application.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ⇢

NOTIFICATION:

Notification will be made via email and by posting on the results page. Only selected artists who provide a working email address will be notified via email.