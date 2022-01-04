Call for Artists | Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine Issue10 The Original

The Call for artists for Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine Issue10 – The Original is now open..

The ORIGINAL issue is a special edition of Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine specifically curated and designed to celebrate the 10th issue of the magazine. With special guests, testimonies, and a rich list of contributors, it will feature international artists and designers to celebrate a fundamental milestone in Al-Tiba9’s history. The ORIGINAL Issue10 Magazine features selected artists, architects, and designers from around the globe with a high focus on contemporary art and those holding a detailed vision of the future.

This upcoming edition will count up to 260 curated pages of artworks, biographies, statements, and interviews with the highest level artists working with a vast range of different mediums in digital arts, photography, painting, architecture, sculpture & installations, film & video art, fashion, interior design, and performance.

After being included in the most important art events, art fairs, exhibitions, and museums, the Al-Tiba9 magazine became a unique space for artists and designers to freely express their artistic vision and – in effect – become the original media themselves. The featured artists will benefit from international exposure to our art network of museums, galleries, art professionals, art dealers, collectors, and art lovers across the globe. In addition, they will be engaged with our readers and followers every day through our social media, website, print, and digital issues.

The ORIGINAL selected artists will also benefit from international exposure thanks to our cultural partners, such as one of the most influential Contemporary Art fairs in the world, ARCOmadrid, and ARCOlisboa. In addition, the magazine will be showcased as a limited edition ArtBook in ArtsLibris Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, and distributed worldwide.

NOTES:

• Edition: End of January 2022.

• The Original is 100% curated editorial content. No commercial Ads published.

• Selected artists get featured in the magazine with up to 6 pages in both print and digital versions.

• Selected artists benefit from the international exposure in the Artist books fair in Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon.

• All selected artists will be promoted on our website, social media, and newsletters.

• Al-Tiba9 Magazine showcases up to 260 high-level designed pages, printed in high museum quality paper.

• Al-Tiba9 Magazine is distributed worldwide and available for purchase on our website.

ELIGIBILITY:

– Artists are welcome to submit their work. All techniques are welcome.

– Artists from all countries are welcome to submit.

– Artists featured in the past Issues can submit new works.

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit the Open Call Page on our website to submit your application.

www.altiba9.com

NOTIFICATION:

Notification will be made via email and by posting on the results page. Only selected artists who provide a working email address will be notified via email.

If you are experiencing troubles with your application, please send your message to apply@altiba9.com

Good Luck.

Al-Tiba9 Team.

Photo Magazine: Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine

Year of Publication: 2022

Issue number: 10

