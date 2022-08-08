Eran Gilat is a neuroscientist and fine art photographer. Eran is engaged for many years in fine art photography. His ‘Life Science’ project was vastly presented in solo and group exhibitions in galleries and museums around the world. The study was published by numerous platforms, such as world photography magazines, newspapers and wired media platforms. ‘Life Science’ Photography book was generously published by Kehrer Verlag, Heidelberg.

Sefi Sendik is an artist and entrepreneur.

Sefi’s art is presented by YAIR Art Gallery of Tel Aviv, Israel. His work is characterized by the use of diverse materials, and the mixtures of colors, textures, and structures. This allows him to create works that presents the dialectic between the intensity and the restraint, between the random and the intent, and between destruction and construction.