Displaced is a disquieting photography series visually contemplating unjustified hostile activity leading to population displacement. This is usually the consequence of war turmoil or a natural disaster. A peaceful tranquil configuration is swapped into a vast turbulence.
Unfortunately, these events are too frequent.
The current photography series depicts studio still life installations, burdened by chaos, blood and disorder, sometimes corpses like, displaced, searching for refuge, outcome of disastrous human prompted volcanic aggressive eruptions. Our study: Displaced, is a journey via photography for the crucial wakening of mindfulness and protest !
Brief biography of project authors: Eran Gilat and Sefi Sendik
Eran Gilat is a neuroscientist and fine art photographer.
Eran is engaged for many years in fine art photography. His ‘Life Science’ project was vastly presented in solo and group exhibitions in galleries and museums around the world. The study was published by numerous platforms, such as world photography magazines, newspapers and wired media platforms. ‘Life Science’ Photography book was generously published by Kehrer Verlag, Heidelberg.
Sefi Sendik is an artist and entrepreneur.
Sefi’s art is presented by YAIR Art Gallery of Tel Aviv, Israel. His work is characterized by the use of diverse materials, and the mixtures of colors, textures, and structures. This allows him to create works that presents the dialectic between the intensity and the restraint, between the random and the intent, and between destruction and construction.