Win an online solo exhibition in July 2022

Get International Exposure and Connect with Industry Insiders, Art Collectors and Potential Buyers

Each month an amazing photographer will be awarded a Solo Exhibition in our new dedicated showroom pages. Next exhibition dates: July 1-31, 2022.

We want to showcase incredible work. Photography that awakens our imagination, transforms our way of thinking, or simply resonates with who we are.

The Solo Exhibition enables you to reach a wider audience through our independent magazine that has become one of the most vibrant portals of photography on the web.

The Solo Exhibition competition is open to any category of photography or subject matter. Photojournalism, street photography, artistic photography, portrait, nudes, landscapes, nature, wildlife, urban, architecture, fashion, fine art, or documentary photography, the subject doesn’t matter, unleash your creativity!

Whether you are a professional photographer or a photography enthusiast, please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio.

Only a unified group of photos will be published as a solo exhibition.

Make your online photo gallery stand out. Submit one project or a body of work that showcases unity.

You can submit between 6 and 16 images for a flat fee of $45!

The Solo Exhibition is an amazing promotional tool designed to showcase your work worldwide!

Why should you enter the Solo Exhibition Competition? Because you will receive the following benefits:

Featured Solo Online Exhibition from July 1st to July 31st, 2022

Your Solo Exhibition will be featured in our Competition Gallery and in the New Showroom pages, the Home Page, our ‘Top Stories’, as well as in our ‘Featured Photographer’, ‘Photo Exhibitions’ and ‘Article’ pages.

Sell your work online with no commission fees!

Want to sell your work? No problem! In today’s economy, almost 50% of sales come online! Don’t miss this opportunity and skip the middleman, All About Photo won’t charge any commissions if you make a sale. We will just put you directly in contact with the buyer.

Permanent Exhibition on All About Photo Online Gallery

Your solo exhibition will be permanently accessible in our past exhibitions as well as in our Article directory. You will also have a permanent page showcasing 20 images of your work in our Photographers Directory.

Your work Showcased to our Social Media Community

Gain International Visibility and Press Coverage by publishing your work across all of our online channels.

The winning photographer will be profiled via our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Solo Exhibition will also be featured in our Newsletter!

International Visibility and Press exposure

The winning photographer will receive press coverage from publications and media outlets around the world. Past winners from All About Photo Competitions have been featured in major publications including The Times UK, National Geographic Espana, The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Eye of Photography, Digital Camera, and Competences Photo.

The Solo Exhibition will also be promoted on Art.Base.Co, Private Photo Review, and Visura.

All About Photo connects you directly with industry experts from around the world.

Seek this new opportunity to reach a broader audience on a global scale!