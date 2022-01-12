One Photo Story

Chasing the shadows

Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma12 January 2022
04/01/2022

New Delhi

India

Shadows are everywhere around us. A reflective photographer, loves playing with shadows and waiting for the right time. The really attractive, long shadows are found during the early morning hours and late evening. All he has to do is look for subjects that create attractive shadows. The picture is an example of Eureka moment.
Location- Masjid Khairul Manzil, Delhi, India

Rahul Sharma

I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'

