Chasing the shadows

Shadows are everywhere around us. A reflective photographer, loves playing with shadows and waiting for the right time. The really attractive, long shadows are found during the early morning hours and late evening. All he has to do is look for subjects that create attractive shadows. The picture is an example of Eureka moment.
Location- Masjid Khairul Manzil, Delhi, India
