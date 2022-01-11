Genoa

Italy

I like telling stories and taking pictures about portraits for showing people, because there is an interaction with them, you can have the opportunity to know in which way others people living. Every time I go in the old town of Genoa, in Italy, I pass this book seller with his long beard and, I see this man who has so many stories to tell, who has spent his life on the street, talking with customers and selling books. So I asked if I could to take a photograph of him, because I Wanted try to tell his story, to show to the people this interesting person. Every time I meet him he is always polite and friendly and I like spending some time for having a conversation with him.