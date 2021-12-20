One Photo Story

The Yellow-Orange Hue

Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma20 December 2021
09/12/2021

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

India

Catchy yellow-orange light reminds us of something in Universe that is the supreme source of light- yes, sunlight. These colours when blend together always enlighten the spirit of the individual. It has a positive influence on the surrounding area. Overall, the ambience of light and the comfort of seating bring the desired jovial mood altogether.

I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'

