Secondary effects of Dreams

Roma

Italy

Dreams that I never remembered, I dream that now ripiombano in my life and mingle with the real. A parallel life goes on at night, and bursts powerfully within me.

Long and complex narratives, made of memories and things never happened, appear to fill expectations, wants and desires. Occurring in non – places and activate dissonant emotions such as fear or joy. I let them still slipping now for that my sense of emptiness that go to fill.

look for you

I wanted to represent through photography dreams, perhaps never dreamt, or flashes and memories of these dreams, imagining myself in these moments, how my body reacts to certain mechanisms. Perhaps to make them more real and to have a memory of them.

I probably tried to answer some of the questions we all ask ourselves, such as “why did I dream? What is the meaning of these nocturnal visions?

Photography is probably a good tool to tell the story of dreams and nightmares, which are sometimes real elaborations of my own experience and life journey.

schizophrenia

restlessness

reoccurring dream

déjà vu

escape

abandonment

cross the sea

absence

storms of life