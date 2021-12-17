Stories

Secondary effects of Dreams

Photo of Roberta Pastore Roberta Pastore17 December 2021
Dreams that I never remembered, I dream that now ripiombano in my life and mingle with the real. A parallel life goes on at night, and bursts powerfully within me.

Long and complex narratives, made of memories and things never happened, appear to fill expectations, wants and desires. Occurring in non – places and activate dissonant emotions such as fear or joy. I let them still slipping now for that my sense of emptiness that go to fill.

look for you

I wanted to represent through photography dreams, perhaps never dreamt, or flashes and memories of these dreams, imagining myself in these moments, how my body reacts to certain mechanisms. Perhaps to make them more real and to have a memory of them.
I probably tried to answer some of the questions we all ask ourselves, such as “why did I dream? What is the meaning of these nocturnal visions?

Photography is probably a good tool to tell the story of dreams and nightmares, which are sometimes real elaborations of my own experience and life journey.

schizophrenia
restlessness
reoccurring dream
déjà vu
escape
abandonment
cross the sea
absence
storms of life

PRIVATE Review

Photography is the passion of my life. By the means of photography and of the photographic projects of mine I have started an analysis about the relationship with myself and about the problems one has to face living in our industrialized society. I love the contact with people and with the streets, the possibility to capture meaningful moments of everyday life.

