0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Documentary

The mystical face of Prague

Gianluca John AttanasioCzech RepublicPrague160 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Gianluca John Attanasio
160Views

The mystical face of Prague
by Gianluca John Attanasio
Czech Republic

Vltava River, Prague – January 2019

Have you ever seen a real city postcard coming from the past? If you decided to go to Prague, that’s what you are expected to see. Even if many people continue to compare this city with other, as such as Paris and Venice (Penelope Gilliatt once said “that Prague is like a vertical Venice steps everywhere, while Marion Ross wrote that “Prague is the Paris of ’90”), in my opinion the ex – marxist city cannot be compared to any other city in the world (at least in Europe): in fact, its gothic bridges, statues of saints, walls and buildings that sum up an indescribable variety of colors, make this city absolutely unique. Walking from the Charles Bridge to the ‘old quarter’, you’ll encounter so many fascinating architectural structures where your eyes will get easily stuck in. Someone says the Prague is a dark place: and I agree with that, especially if you find yourself walking alone at night maybe during a cold winter day… But then the live music coming out from some local pub or fashionable club, it would immediately push you away from that kind of uncomfortable feeling… The uniquness and richness of Prague (which became a town during 13th century and is the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic) is that it has hold its old beauty despite having opened itself up to a culture that melt modernity (including its complete liberalism approach) and timeless, christian values.

Charles Bridge and Hradcany (Prague Castle) with St. Vitus Cathedral and St. George church, Prague -January 2019

Havelska Market, Prague- January 2019

Husova street, Prague- January 2019

Lazenska – Mala Strana (Little Quarter), Prague – January 2019

Legion Bridge, Prague – January 2019

Mostecka street, Prague – January 2019

Mustek-Stare Mesto, Prague – January 2019

Plaque with Saint John of Nepomuk on the Charles Bridge, Prague – January 2019

Stare Mesto (old city)- Karlova street, Prague -January 2019

Statue of jesus christ on cross on Charles Bridge, Prague – January 2019

Statue of Saint Adalbert on Charles Bridge, Prague -January 2019

Tags:Czech RepublicPrague
Gianluca John Attanasio
the authorGianluca John Attanasio
I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten photos… Inversely, when I shoot pictures I get carried away by the ‘sound of life’. Photos are witnesses of a past / present that leaves inseparable and unique traces of experience in all of us. Behind any picture there’s an ‘invitation to life’, to an experience which almost regenerates itself miraculously, like when you relisten to a beautiful melody coming from the past. And that music always sounds powerful and amazing, because it’s moving yourself just like the first time you listened to it. This is what I call “power of Music”. This is what I also call “power of Phography”.
All posts byGianluca John Attanasio

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You