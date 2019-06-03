The mystical face of Prague

Have you ever seen a real city postcard coming from the past? If you decided to go to Prague, that’s what you are expected to see. Even if many people continue to compare this city with other, as such as Paris and Venice (Penelope Gilliatt once said “that Prague is like a vertical Venice steps everywhere, while Marion Ross wrote that “Prague is the Paris of ’90”), in my opinion the ex – marxist city cannot be compared to any other city in the world (at least in Europe): in fact, its gothic bridges, statues of saints, walls and buildings that sum up an indescribable variety of colors, make this city absolutely unique. Walking from the Charles Bridge to the ‘old quarter’, you’ll encounter so many fascinating architectural structures where your eyes will get easily stuck in. Someone says the Prague is a dark place: and I agree with that, especially if you find yourself walking alone at night maybe during a cold winter day… But then the live music coming out from some local pub or fashionable club, it would immediately push you away from that kind of uncomfortable feeling… The uniquness and richness of Prague (which became a town during 13th century and is the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic) is that it has hold its old beauty despite having opened itself up to a culture that melt modernity (including its complete liberalism approach) and timeless, christian values.