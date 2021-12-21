A beautiful day

It was a beautiful day

That was spent talking and laughing

Sharing our stories and why they are important

A beautiful day together just spending time

To refresh our soul and free our mind

It was a clear blue sky

I watched out for that high

The sun was shining at its peak

It had so many wishful things to seek

Because I had a wonderful friend

Who made sure that my mood did not bend

And I put my heart out when I say

It was a beautiful day

And the smile you saw upon my face

Is the gift I gave it to you

If it makes you smile as you read this

Then, you have got a gift,

You can give it too

Smile – a beautiful curve