Hushed voice and irreverent thoughts

Roma

Italy

What the images I present here, taken in different times and places, have in common is the hushed voice with which they speak.

The women and men who crowd them do not shout indignantly or laugh loudly at the bizarre or painful situations or the isolation in which they find themselves.

If anything, they whisper, with melancholy, with a bit of derision or with impertinence, the discomfort of being in these uncertain times.

These are frightening times because we face them as old men and alone, or hiding behind the boldness of golden youth, in a cassock or in the sole company of some ugly saint and a little friend.

But they are also normal, customary images: it is true that this is an uncertain and worrying period, but every time has always been frightening because its outcome is not known in advance, and so uncertainty is the norm.

For this reason, many of these small urban scenes are marked by some irreverent thought, by some contradictory sign.

The oriental bride and the skeptical dog. Ponte S.Angelo, Rome, April 8th 2021.

Questions and Answers with Pietro Coppa Photography is… La più surreale delle arti: inizia per documentare, ma nell’atto stesso di farlo modifica ciò che dovrebbe documentare, anche solo scegliendo l’inquadratura, come nella fisica quantistica in cui l’osservatore fa parte dell’osservazione, tutto il resto a cascata. Photography and writing… Fotografia e scrittura, in generale una foto non dovrebbe aver bisogno di spiegazioni, quantunque il titolo possa contribuire, specialmente se è ironico, a richiamare l’attenzione sull’immagine, ma se questa non parla non c’è discorso o titolo che tenga per salvarla. Who left the biggest impression on you? Izis Bidermanas con “Paris des reves” una sessantina di anni fa, è per suo merito se ho cominciato ad avere a che fare con la fotografia. Is there anything else you like to share with the readers? Difficile così in generale, quello che penso sui vari aspetti della fotografia e su questi anni ’20 in generale ho cercato di esprimerlo nei testi che hanno accompagnato i miei lavori.

Domes. Piazza S.Pietro, Rome, July 27th 2021.

Secret camp. Piazza Adriana, Rome, October 1st 2021.

Upper class on two and four legs. Via del Pellegrino, Rome, October 12th 2021.

Cardinals walking around. Borgo Pio, Rome, October 12th 2021.

Isolation. Pincio gardens, Rome, March 6th 2021.

The old man and the books. Via Cola di Rienzo, Rome, November 8th 2021.

The sign of Zorro at the end. Seafront, Lido di Ostia, October 27th 2021.

Irreverent thoughts. Lungotevere Castello, Rome, October 25th 2021.