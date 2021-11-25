International Photography Awards

2022 Getxophoto Open Call

Photo of Lucia Janto Lucia Janto25 November 2021
Getxophoto’s Open Call provides an opportunity for visual artists and photographers to exhibit their work at the next edition of the Festival, in June 2022. The theme to be addressed in the 16th edition is To Imagine.

The Festival invite artists from all over the world to participate in this call with proposals that use photography, video, installation, performance, actions, digital art or any other means of visual expression.

The international jury made up of Jon Uriarte –digital curator at The Photographers’ Gallery (UK)–, Marina Paulenka –independent curator (Croatia)–, Thyago Nogueira –head of photography at the Instituto Moreira Salles (Brazil)– and Damarice Amao –curator at the Centre Pompidou (France)– will select 12 shortlisted projects and 3 winning projects. The latter three will form part of the programme of this year’s Festival.

Shelli Weiler

Start Date: 22-11-2021 • End Date: 10-01-2022 • Venue: Getxophoto Festival

