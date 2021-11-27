One Photo Story

Every book has a mood

Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma27 November 2021
0 69

24/11/2021

Uttar Pradesh

India

One of the most magical parts of books, is the power to make us feel less alone. They open our eyes and change the way how we think. There is a book for every mood and every time of the day.

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma27 November 2021
0 69
Photo of Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma

I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'

Related Articles

Fresh Morning

19 November 2021

Celebration of Chhaath, an ancient Hindu Vedic Festival

15 November 2021

City lights on City Heights

12 November 2021

The Making of Goddess Durga

13 October 2021

Leave your opinion:

Check Also
Close
Back to top button