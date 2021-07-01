One Photo Story

My mother’s flower

Photo of Ekaterina Malafey Ekaterina Malafey1 July 2021
22/06/2021

Cheboksary

Russia

My mother’s flowers, like herself, are beautiful. They are gentle, soft and kind. There is so much love and beauty in them. And I can’t stop looking at them.

Born in 1983, Cheboksary. Specialization: fashion and portrait photography, street photography, still life photography and art photography. Education: 2020 Training course on Photo contest and media by Yulia Artemyeva, Moscow; 2020 Training course on Basics of studio shooting by Vlada Krasilnikova in School of contemporary Photography PHOTOPLAY, Moscow; 2019 Completed full learning course on Basics of photography by Andrey Rogozin in School of contemporary Photography PHOTOPLAY, Moscow; 2019 Training course Immersion in photography by Yulia Artemyeva, Moscow.

