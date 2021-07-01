My mother’s flower

My mother’s flowers, like herself, are beautiful. They are gentle, soft and kind. There is so much love and beauty in them. And I can’t stop looking at them.
Ekaterina Malafey
Born in 1983, Cheboksary. Specialization: fashion and portrait photography, street photography, still life photography and art photography. Education: 2020 Training course on Photo contest and media by Yulia Artemyeva, Moscow; 2020 Training course on Basics of studio shooting by Vlada Krasilnikova in School of contemporary Photography PHOTOPLAY, Moscow; 2019 Completed full learning course on Basics of photography by Andrey Rogozin in School of contemporary Photography PHOTOPLAY, Moscow; 2019 Training course Immersion in photography by Yulia Artemyeva, Moscow.
Get PRIVATE Newsletter
New updates each month!
We respect your privacy and will not make your email address available to third parties.
Related Articles
Without sugar – diabetes during pregnancy
30 June 2021
Happiness is inside
5 June 2021
Lumen prints of flowers
4 June 2021
Existence and Life in Kirovsk
27 May 2021
Check AlsoClose
-
The candy floss seller25 June 2021