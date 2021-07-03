Photo Exhibition

All About Photo Presents Shepherds From Transylvania

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 July 2021
0 55

All About Photo is pleased to present Shepherds from Transylvania by Istvan Kerekes

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the months of July and August 2021 and includes twenty photographs from the series Shepherds from Transylvania.

SHEPHERDS FROM TRANSYLVANIA

I have spent the last fifteen years capturing the lives of shepherds in the historical region of Transylvania in Central Romania. I am interested in the singular shepherd’s lives and destinies, both in the plains and in the Carpathians Mountains.
The region of Transylvania is known for the scenery of its Carpathian landscape and its rich history. The Western world commonly associates Transylvania with vampires because of the influence of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula and the many films the tale inspired.
This series focuses on shepherds in this region. When walking in some parts of Transylvania one would often feel that you have traveled back in time. There is hardly any sign of modern technology here, it is as if time had stopped, while beauty and nature are preserved. Sheep farming has been a tradition in this region for centuries.

© Istvan Kerekes

Photo Exhibition: Shepherds From Transylvania by Istvan Kerekes
Start Date: 01-07-2021 • End Date: 31-08-2021
Venue: All About Photo (United States)

Istvan Kerekes
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 July 2021
0 55
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

Related Articles

Romania, viaggio nel cuore dell’Europa

24 June 2021

Rush Hour at the Delhi’s Spice Market

12 June 2021

Catherine Edelman Gallery presents Marina Black’s solo exhibition ‘Unseen’

11 June 2021

Since Seeing You by Ruth Lauer-Manenti

8 June 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button