All About Photo Presents Shepherds From Transylvania

All About Photo is pleased to present Shepherds from Transylvania by Istvan Kerekes

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the months of July and August 2021 and includes twenty photographs from the series Shepherds from Transylvania.

SHEPHERDS FROM TRANSYLVANIA

I have spent the last fifteen years capturing the lives of shepherds in the historical region of Transylvania in Central Romania. I am interested in the singular shepherd’s lives and destinies, both in the plains and in the Carpathians Mountains.

The region of Transylvania is known for the scenery of its Carpathian landscape and its rich history. The Western world commonly associates Transylvania with vampires because of the influence of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula and the many films the tale inspired.

This series focuses on shepherds in this region. When walking in some parts of Transylvania one would often feel that you have traveled back in time. There is hardly any sign of modern technology here, it is as if time had stopped, while beauty and nature are preserved. Sheep farming has been a tradition in this region for centuries.

© Istvan Kerekes

Start Date: 01-07-2021 • End Date: 31-08-2021

Venue: All About Photo (United States)