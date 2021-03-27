Cheboksary

Russia

A lone tulip. I look at this flower and realize that it looks very much like a single person. The flower grows, blooms, its flowering is not long and then begins to fade quickly. So is a man in his life. He is born into the world, then he gains strength and beauty in full. But its life is short, like the life of a flower, it quickly loses its strength and external beauty. at the end of his journey, he clings to every breath, trying to let everyone know that he can still be useful. What can serve humanity. But no… they take it and throw it away, and life can’t be deceived.