Five Poems | An Illusion in The Bright Mirror of Eternity

(By Yuan Hongri – Translated by Yuanbing Zhang)
An Illusion in The Bright Mirror of Eternity
Every day is an illusion in the bright mirror of eternity.
You see yourself from a teenager to an old man with gray hair,
as if you are a role in a play.
And the peace of mind makes you smell the fragrance of flowers from the Heavens.
You recall yourself in outer space with a smile–
that golden giant and fragrant light;
the huge number of palaces looks lofty, resplendent and majestic,
they rise and fall, like a sea of gold.
Billions of years are like the drops of nectar
crystal clear, sprinkle the music of intoxicated soul.
07.18.2019
永恒之明镜里的幻影
每一天都是永恒之明镜里的幻影
你看到自己从少年到白发
仿佛一个戏剧里的角色
而心灵的宁静让你嗅到了天国的花香
你微笑着回忆起天外的自己
那黄金的巨人 芳香的光芒
那巨多的宫殿巍巍峨峨
起伏若黄金的海洋
亿万年的时光犹如一滴一滴甘露
晶莹剔透 洒下醉了灵魂的乐曲
2019.07.18
Each Rock is A Potala Palace
The sunshine is mellow wine
and there are golden palaces inside the sun.
Where a giant is its master,
he told me that I was his shadow on the earth.
I will still be much greater, like a mountain
each rock is a Potala Palace.
And the epics I chanted came from billions of years ago,
there are huge number sweet homes beyond the Milky Way.
02.20 . 2020
每一块石头都是布达拉宫
阳光是芳醇的酒
而太阳的体内是黄金的王宫
一个巨人是那儿的主人
他告诉我 我是他在人间的影子
我还会更加巨大 像一座山
每一块石头都是布达拉宫
而我吟唱的史诗 来自亿万年前
在银河系之外 有巨多甜蜜的家园
2020.2.20
A Refreshing Breeze of the Dawn
I came from the outer space,
came from the giant city of the platinum.
My lines, words of the gem
twinkling with the future interstellar smiles,
made the wings of your soul to wake up from the dream
made you see yourself in outer space–
time was sweet as wine
the palaces of the heavens were as brilliant as the flowers of gem
the music was a refreshing breeze of dawn that brightened the soul.
12.21. 2019
黎明之清风
我来自天外 来自那座白金巨城
我的一行一行词语之宝石
闪烁未来之星际的笑容
让你的灵魂之翅翼从梦境醒来
让你看到那天外的自己
时光甜美如酒 天国的宫殿
灿烂如宝石之花
乐曲是洗亮灵魂的黎明之清风
2019.12.21
As If The Stars Smile and Shine to Each Other
I require new words
Black gem and Sapphire
To decipher the alien password
To open the mystery door of the soul base
Those people who ride the flying saucer
The blue blood runs in their body
On their planet
Every stone has a soul
Even the flowers and trees
like their brothers and sisters
Yet, they have no human emotions
The same as if the stars smile and shine at each other
星星一般微笑而互相照耀
我需要新的词语
黑宝石蓝宝石
破译外星人的密码
打开灵魂基地的神秘之门
那些乘坐飞碟的人们
身体里流淌蓝色的血
他们的星球上
每一块石头都有灵魂
甚至花草树木
也仿佛自己的兄弟姐妹
然而他们没有人类的情感
他们星星一般微笑而互相照耀
2016.1.13
Strings of The Light of Dawn
When I plucked strings of the light of dawn
A golden lightning burned a huge city
The undulating hills in distance twinkled the ruby smile
Vaguely there came acoustic resonance of the bell
from the centervault of heaven
Who have seen that the palace was towering outside the sky
The gods smiled with stately grace and raised their glass
Female celestials shed datura flowers flying all over the sky.
And a large ship approached from another galaxy
They came from a huge platinum city
Their ships were much faster than the speed of light
Ever visited the earth billions of years ago
They brought new technology
To make the steel have a wonderful spiritualism
Their eyes can perspect the heaven and the world
Heart is as bright as the sun
And body is as transparent as diamond
01.13.2018
黎明之光的琴弦
当我弹拨这黎明之光的琴弦
一道金色闪电燃烧了一座巨城
远方起伏的群山闪烁红宝石的笑容
天穹的中央隐隐传来钟磬的和鸣
谁看见那天外的金殿巍巍
诸神庄严含笑
举杯庆贺
天女洒下了漫天的曼陀罗花
而一艘巨轮正在另一个星系驶来
他们来自一座白金巨城
他们的飞船比光速更快
亿万年前曾访问地球
他们带来了新的科技
让钢铁拥有奇妙的灵性
他们的眼睛可透视天地
心灵光灿如太阳
而身体透明如钻石
2018.01.13
Bio:
Yuanbing Zhang (b. 1974), who is a Chinese poet and translator, works in a Middle School, Yanzhou District, Jining City, Shandong Province, China. He can be contacted through his email.
Yuan Hongri
Hongri Yuan, born in China in 1962, is a poet and philosopher interested particularly in creation. Representative works include Platinum City, Gold City, Golden Paradise, Gold Sun and Golden Giant. His poetry has been published in the UK, USA, India, New Zealand, Canada and Nigeria.