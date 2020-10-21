Five Poems | An Illusion in The Bright Mirror of Eternity | In In Poems | By By Yuan Hongri

(By Yuan Hongri – Translated by Yuanbing Zhang)

An Illusion in The Bright Mirror of Eternity

Every day is an illusion in the bright mirror of eternity.

You see yourself from a teenager to an old man with gray hair,

as if you are a role in a play.

And the peace of mind makes you smell the fragrance of flowers from the Heavens.

You recall yourself in outer space with a smile–

that golden giant and fragrant light;

the huge number of palaces looks lofty, resplendent and majestic,

they rise and fall, like a sea of gold.

Billions of years are like the drops of nectar

crystal clear, sprinkle the music of intoxicated soul.

07.18.2019

永恒之明镜里的幻影

每一天都是永恒之明镜里的幻影

你看到自己从少年到白发

仿佛一个戏剧里的角色

而心灵的宁静让你嗅到了天国的花香

你微笑着回忆起天外的自己

那黄金的巨人 芳香的光芒

那巨多的宫殿巍巍峨峨

起伏若黄金的海洋

亿万年的时光犹如一滴一滴甘露

晶莹剔透 洒下醉了灵魂的乐曲

2019.07.18

Each Rock is A Potala Palace

The sunshine is mellow wine

and there are golden palaces inside the sun.

Where a giant is its master,

he told me that I was his shadow on the earth.

I will still be much greater, like a mountain

each rock is a Potala Palace.

And the epics I chanted came from billions of years ago,

there are huge number sweet homes beyond the Milky Way.

02.20 . 2020

每一块石头都是布达拉宫

阳光是芳醇的酒

而太阳的体内是黄金的王宫

一个巨人是那儿的主人

他告诉我 我是他在人间的影子

我还会更加巨大 像一座山

每一块石头都是布达拉宫

而我吟唱的史诗 来自亿万年前

在银河系之外 有巨多甜蜜的家园

2020.2.20

A Refreshing Breeze of the Dawn

I came from the outer space,

came from the giant city of the platinum.

My lines, words of the gem

twinkling with the future interstellar smiles,

made the wings of your soul to wake up from the dream

made you see yourself in outer space–

time was sweet as wine

the palaces of the heavens were as brilliant as the flowers of gem

the music was a refreshing breeze of dawn that brightened the soul.

12.21. 2019

黎明之清风

我来自天外 来自那座白金巨城

我的一行一行词语之宝石

闪烁未来之星际的笑容

让你的灵魂之翅翼从梦境醒来

让你看到那天外的自己

时光甜美如酒 天国的宫殿

灿烂如宝石之花

乐曲是洗亮灵魂的黎明之清风

2019.12.21

As If The Stars Smile and Shine to Each Other

I require new words

Black gem and Sapphire

To decipher the alien password

To open the mystery door of the soul base

Those people who ride the flying saucer

The blue blood runs in their body

On their planet

Every stone has a soul

Even the flowers and trees

like their brothers and sisters

Yet, they have no human emotions

The same as if the stars smile and shine at each other

星星一般微笑而互相照耀

我需要新的词语

黑宝石蓝宝石

破译外星人的密码

打开灵魂基地的神秘之门

那些乘坐飞碟的人们

身体里流淌蓝色的血

他们的星球上

每一块石头都有灵魂

甚至花草树木

也仿佛自己的兄弟姐妹

然而他们没有人类的情感

他们星星一般微笑而互相照耀

2016.1.13

Strings of The Light of Dawn

When I plucked strings of the light of dawn

A golden lightning burned a huge city

The undulating hills in distance twinkled the ruby smile

Vaguely there came acoustic resonance of the bell

from the centervault of heaven

Who have seen that the palace was towering outside the sky

The gods smiled with stately grace and raised their glass

Female celestials shed datura flowers flying all over the sky.

And a large ship approached from another galaxy

They came from a huge platinum city

Their ships were much faster than the speed of light

Ever visited the earth billions of years ago

They brought new technology

To make the steel have a wonderful spiritualism

Their eyes can perspect the heaven and the world

Heart is as bright as the sun

And body is as transparent as diamond

01.13.2018

黎明之光的琴弦

当我弹拨这黎明之光的琴弦

一道金色闪电燃烧了一座巨城

远方起伏的群山闪烁红宝石的笑容

天穹的中央隐隐传来钟磬的和鸣

谁看见那天外的金殿巍巍

诸神庄严含笑

举杯庆贺

天女洒下了漫天的曼陀罗花

而一艘巨轮正在另一个星系驶来

他们来自一座白金巨城

他们的飞船比光速更快

亿万年前曾访问地球

他们带来了新的科技

让钢铁拥有奇妙的灵性

他们的眼睛可透视天地

心灵光灿如太阳

而身体透明如钻石

2018.01.13

Bio:



Yuanbing Zhang (b. 1974), who is a Chinese poet and translator, works in a Middle School, Yanzhou District, Jining City, Shandong Province, China. He can be contacted through his email.