Bangles | The Hands that Paint them
Firozabad, a city in Uttar Pradesh, about 40km away from Agra and 255km from Delhi is home to numerous Jain temples yet for the most part, it is known as the glass making center which is the greatest mechanical group in this division. Acclaimed for a wide range of glasswork, in India as well as internationally, the Firozabad glass industry has a decent amount in the segment. This city is otherwise called “Suhaag Nagri” and is renowned for its glass handiwork and mouth-blown glasswork.
Chimneys crying dark smoke from broken down glass plants give little indication of mechanical modernization as the customary strategies for glass-production are still to a great extent pervasive. Bangle-production is a family business with customary methods being gone on through ages. Firozabad has been delivering glass bangles for over 200 years now and is the greatest maker of glass bangles on the planet. The bangle advertises in the town’s Gali Bohran has lines of brilliant shops selling sparkling, flawlessly hand-created glass bangles. But youngster work and labor misuse is a dismal reality as the vast majority of the production lines are casually run by families or people.
A specialist in a glass plant starts his day at 4 am and closes at 7 pm. They are paid around 250-350 Indian rupees for a day of hard work. The blend of synthetic compounds, warmth, and glass utilized in this industry is a significant wellbeing peril for the laborers who experience the ill effects of different clinical issues. They, for the most part, experience the ill effects of tuberculosis or other lethal contaminations of the lungs and chest. Skin consumes, sensitivities, and a decrease in vision is additionally regular in these laborers.
The principle idea for driving this subject is to cover the life of those dedicated workers who are buckling down and hazard their lives each day just to acquire 200-300 rupees for every day. I need to make mindfulness among the individuals about this dangerous work, they do each day to acquire their living. As I am focusing on individuals over 18 years old and the Indians with the goal that they will get mindful of it and make significant strides because of which they can conquer the issues those laborers face while working in those unsafe productions lines.
Harsh Nigam
I am an enthusiastic photographer. My photos justify experiments done behind the scenes and passion enriched in it. The best part of my job is that it always scales me up after every shot.
