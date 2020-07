Life in small turkish town | In In Documentary | By By Ksenia Ozdamar

Osmaneli, Turkey – July 2020.

Osmaneli – is a small turkish town located in mountains with 15000 population. The mountains protect city from big rains and snow that’s why here is very dry climate. In the past it was a center of silk way and center of Osman Empire.

These days it is a usual town with his own life after COVID-19. People are doing their job as well. On the Sakharya river side at evening a lot of people are resting and making barbecue. Each of them try to wear mask on their face. Wedding celebrations are every day mostly. A lot of cats around. Kids are happy because of summer time and they do not need to go school.

Everybody mostly has their own houses with gardens. Behind of it you can find a chicken yard or sheep yard. In this city, as in all Turkey, everybody patriotic. So the Turkish flag you can see everywhere..

The most interesting thing in Osmaneli is the ruined St. George Church. It was built in the 1890s by the town’s Greek community.

The city has a nice mountain cafe place where you can see all town from the top and make a wonderful photos.

As a general, people in Osmaneli town are friendly, nice and the they are always share some things with you or invite you for turkush coffe..

