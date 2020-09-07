Living With Dirt
The waste dumping zones have been considered to be the potential sources of human exposure to toxic substances. But for some people these wastes are the earning source. They work & live with their families near the landfills or dumping zones. Children play or sometimes help to their parents’ at their work. They are not at all concerned about their safety measures or the serious health complexities they may face in future.
The safety and acceptability of many widely used waste management practices are of serious concern from the public point of view. In the era of urbanization it is becoming more and more challenging to manage the huge amount of waste produced every day in the mega cities in Bangladesh. The people work in the dumping zone or landfill or live around these areas are not at all aware about the health issues they may suffer because of bacteria, virus, protozoa and parasite worms. These worms cause many diseases that are spread by direct contaminated food or soil. Diseases may also be transmitted through a carrier organism or vector. Vectors are organisms that do not cause diseases themselves but carry or transmit disease-causing agents.
The government or any private organizations should take the responsibilities urgently to create the awareness and should also take the initiatives to supply the safety dress and materials required to perform this risky job to the people who work these waste dumping areas. This is not only for the safety of the workers who work here but for voiding the potential source of serious diseases for the society.
Anindita Roy
Anindita Roy, a self-taught freelance photographer from Dhaka, Bangladesh. She is a Fine Arts Graduate from the University of Dhaka. Anindita likes to take all kinds of photographs but making story using documentary type photographs makes her satisfied more. She has achieved some national & international Awards like FIAP GOLD, GOLD in TIFA, Winner in Julia Margaret Cameron Award, HM in IPA etc.