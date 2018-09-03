If you see the sky, by Gianluca John Attanasio

If you see the Sky

you’ll find your lullaby

Those are your bones,

travelling in the Universe

If you talk to the Sky

you’ll get your gold desire…

Nobody can

go back to their old life…

If you see the Earth

you’ll taste its bitter blood

The weapons fire

on children and “rainbow dreams”…

I would like to escape

but I haven’t the power yet

I need the silence

to hear the breath of wind

If you see the Sky

you’ll find your lullaby

Those are your bones

Travelling in the Universe…