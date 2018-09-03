If you see the sky, by Gianluca John Attanasio
If you see the Sky
you’ll find your lullaby
Those are your bones,
travelling in the Universe
If you talk to the Sky
you’ll get your gold desire…
Nobody can
go back to their old life…
If you see the Earth
you’ll taste its bitter blood
The weapons fire
on children and “rainbow dreams”…
I would like to escape
but I haven’t the power yet
I need the silence
to hear the breath of wind
If you see the Sky
you’ll find your lullaby
Those are your bones
Travelling in the Universe…
