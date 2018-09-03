PRIVATE – photographers and writers
0
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Poems

If you see the sky

posted on
If you see the sky, by Gianluca John Attanasio

If you see the Sky
you’ll find your lullaby
Those are your bones,
travelling in the Universe

If you talk to the Sky
you’ll get your gold desire…
Nobody can
go back to their old life…

If you  see the Earth
you’ll taste its bitter blood
The weapons fire
on children and  “rainbow dreams”…

I would like to escape
but I haven’t the power yet
I need the silence
to hear the breath of wind

If you see the Sky
you’ll find your lullaby
Those are your bones
Travelling in the Universe…

Gianluca John Attanasio
the authorGianluca John Attanasio
I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten photos… Inversely, when I shoot pictures I get carried away by the ‘sound of life’. Photos are witnesses of a past / present that leaves inseparable and unique traces of experience in all of us. Behind any picture there’s an ‘invitation to life’, to an experience which almost regenerates itself miraculously, like when you relisten to a beautiful melody coming from the past. And that music always sounds powerful and amazing, because it’s moving yourself just like the first time you listened to it. This is what I call “power of Music”. This is what I also call “power of Phography”.
Gianluca John Attanasio

