29/05/2020

London

United Kingdom

On the afternoon 30th Of May 2020 US astronauts launched on a private vehicle for the first time in history. People start talk about space travel again!

My dream of space begins in childhood. I remember the astrology class at school and my first star atlas. Beckoning night sky! especially in winter, because it gets dark very early and stars seem brighter in a crisp air. How many stars and constellations are above our heads! With our arms spread out we fell down into a snow like into a pool … we stared into the sky and dreamed of flying into space. The sky absorbs: an indescribable feeling that the soul flies up!

I was making this photograph with my mind in sky: flowers become stars and round edges become orbits.