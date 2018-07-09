PRIVATE – photographers and writers
0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Surrealism

The parallels

Tatyana KolbatovalinesRussiaSaint Petersburgtimewater216 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Tatyana Kolbatova
216Views
The parallels
by Tatyana Kolbatova
Russia
Venetian water. Venice, march 2018

In my thoughts I’m returning back to three cities, in which time turns from the abstraction to the reality.

Venice is the capital of not existing yet republic, going into the sea. This is the city-reflection, where things keep only visibility, but not the essence.         Completeness of the gone life is just a play of imagination. Mundus alter- the other world.

Knossos, the city at Crete island, swept away by tsunami and then burnt down four thousand years ago. But not the ruins lead to the past, it comes indirectly through the restoration. The city-palace was rebuilt anew, on the basis of found stones and artifacts, proceeding from “modern” ideas. The lost reality of the past is recreated by analogy with today’s world.

St. Petersburg is my native city, my present. The city, which was built by the willful ruler in the swamp, despite all natural obstacles, and not only from the stone. His materials were also the ever-renewing sky, water and air. Its direct lines contain hidden energy.

Time flows in these cities smoothly. The present slowly disappears and becomes the past, which again manifests itself and continues to live in the present.

Curvature of space.Venice, march 2018
Rice of water.Venice, march 2018
Acqua alta. Venice, march 2018
Airspace over the valley. Crete, June 2017
Fountain in village Balli. Crete, June 2017
Ancient fig tree. Crete, June 2017
Fountainhead. Crete, June 2017
Palace. Crete, Knoss, June 2017
Column? Crete, Knoss, June 2017
One and a half columns. Venice, march 2018
Saint-Petersburg. Water and stone. Saint-Petersburg, may 2018

Tags:linesRussiaSaint Petersburgtimewater
Tatyana Kolbatova
the authorTatyana Kolbatova
[b. 1952] Independent photographer. Lives and works in St.Peterburg, Russia. Education - Higher: 1992 - Saint Petersburg State University, Department of Economics; 1975 -Saint Petersburg State University, Department of Physics. Photographic Education: 2017- A personal cours "The feeling of home” at Ekaterina Vasilieva. Photoschool St. Petersburg photographer; 2014-2016 – Educational program “Theory and Practice of the contemporary photography“ Igor Lebedev and “Overcoming the Photography" Nadezhda Sheremetova, "Open relationship" Alina Belischkina at Photodepartament foundation, St. Petersburg; 2014-2016- Advanced cours at Dmitry Konradt; 2013-2015- Educational Foundation St. Petersburg photographic workshops; 2011-2013 -Basic, then advanced courses at E.Skibitskaya school. Participation in group exhibitions: 2016 -Present time happens (St.Petersburg); 2013- The Kolomna (St.Petersburg); 2013 - Colour of the time.
All posts byTatyana Kolbatova

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You