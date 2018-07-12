From Brussels with love





In November 2015 my father invited my to his wedding.

I decided to get some color films to load my Leica M2 but I was not able to finish a single one.

Then I went back to Corsica for a reportage project.

That was nice to photograph with colors.

So I took these films with me on my daily walks in French and Belgian cities.

This is from Brussels with love.









Photography is…

Photography is my best reason for not having a full-time job.

Photography and writing…

I’m a photographer because I’m not a writer. And I’m still a great reader. I remember that quote, something like “you can’t make great photographs without reading greats books”.

Who left the biggest impression on you?

A: Some years ago I would have answered my friend Jérôme.

He’s not a photographer anymore.

Nowadays I don’t know. Because of Internet, I’m looking at too much photographers.

And I don’t even have one photo book in my luggage. That’s not good for my eyes.

This month I really like Jill Freedman, Sébastien Van Malleghem and Charles Petit.







