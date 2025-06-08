Hundred miles from home: Lives of the unseen in Kolkata’s labourscape

Burden of life

This photo series focuses on the daily lives of migrant laborers in Kolkata, individuals who have journeyed from faraway states, leaving behind their families, homes, and familiar landscapes. In the bustling heart of the city, they become its invisible pillars: pulling carts, lifting bricks, selling flowers, and cleaning streets.

They are everywhere and yet unnoticed. Through these photographs, I attempt to document not only the physical labor they endure but also the emotional weight they carry, the longing for home, the fatigue of survival, and the brief moments of rest that hint at their inner worlds. Despite being separated from their roots by hundreds of miles, they remain deeply connected to their purpose: to support the families they rarely see and to keep their homes, distant and fragile financially, afloat.

Sacrifice

No matter if they are men or women, young or old, these laborers show an incredible strength and determination. They work very hard, often pushing their bodies to the very limit. Sometimes, it feels like they are using their very last breath just to keep going. They do not complain or make excuses. Instead, they keep working through pain, tiredness, and tough conditions because they have families depending on them.

Women, just like men, carry heavy loads, stand for long hours, and do difficult jobs. Along with their work, many women also take care of their children and homes far away. Their strength is not just in their muscles but also in their hearts. They keep going because they want to give a better life to their loved ones, even if it means making big sacrifices.

All these laborers share the same deep hope, that their hard work will one day help their families live better, safer lives. Even though they live far from home and face many challenges every day, their love for their families and their dreams keeps them strong. These photos are a way to show their bravery and quiet courage, to remind us all that behind every hard-working person is a story of love, sacrifice, and strength. They deserve to be seen, respected, and remembered with care.