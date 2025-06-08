Ethical question

Hundred miles from home: Lives of the unseen in Kolkata’s labourscape

A documentary photo series portraying the silent resilience of migrant laborers in Kolkata, men and women working miles

Photo of Agnibha Chowdhury Agnibha Chowdhury8 June 2025
0 198
Burden of life

This photo series focuses on the daily lives of migrant laborers in Kolkata, individuals who have journeyed from faraway states, leaving behind their families, homes, and familiar landscapes. In the bustling heart of the city, they become its invisible pillars: pulling carts, lifting bricks, selling flowers, and cleaning streets.

They are everywhere and yet unnoticed. Through these photographs, I attempt to document not only the physical labor they endure but also the emotional weight they carry, the longing for home, the fatigue of survival, and the brief moments of rest that hint at their inner worlds. Despite being separated from their roots by hundreds of miles, they remain deeply connected to their purpose: to support the families they rarely see and to keep their homes, distant and fragile financially, afloat.

Sacrifice

No matter if they are men or women, young or old, these laborers show an incredible strength and determination. They work very hard, often pushing their bodies to the very limit. Sometimes, it feels like they are using their very last breath just to keep going. They do not complain or make excuses. Instead, they keep working through pain, tiredness, and tough conditions because they have families depending on them.

Women, just like men, carry heavy loads, stand for long hours, and do difficult jobs. Along with their work, many women also take care of their children and homes far away. Their strength is not just in their muscles but also in their hearts. They keep going because they want to give a better life to their loved ones, even if it means making big sacrifices.

All these laborers share the same deep hope, that their hard work will one day help their families live better, safer lives. Even though they live far from home and face many challenges every day, their love for their families and their dreams keeps them strong. These photos are a way to show their bravery and quiet courage, to remind us all that behind every hard-working person is a story of love, sacrifice, and strength. They deserve to be seen, respected, and remembered with care.

Bearing the burden of life
Tags
Photo of Agnibha Chowdhury Agnibha Chowdhury8 June 2025
0 198
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Agnibha Chowdhury

Agnibha Chowdhury

My name is Agnibha Chowdhury, a final-year Bachelor of Fine Arts student in Painting at the Indian College of Arts and Draftsmanship. Inspired by… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

The artists fraternity of Kolkata protesting

24 September 2024

Bonam for Mahankali

21 September 2017

Chasing the shadows

12 January 2022

INSOMNIA

16 January 2020
Back to top button