Salvation: Life at The Gateway to Babughat

Every January, the riverfront at Kolkata’s Babughat transforms into a transient human ecosystem—the Gangasagar Transit Camp. It is the final gathering point for pilgrims from across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh before they embark on the final leg of their journey to Sagar Island.
Ranked as the second-largest Hindu congregation after the Kumbh Mela, the pilgrimage culminates in a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. But before the “sacred dip” comes the wait.
In this photo story, I have captured the quiet dignity of the pilgrims: the saffron-clad Sadhus lost in meditation, the elderly leaning on faith, and the families sharing meals amidst the chaos. These images document the mood of a people caught between the noise of the city and the silence of their devotion.