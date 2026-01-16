Salvation: Life at The Gateway to Babughat

Every January, the riverfront at Kolkata’s Babughat transforms into a transient human ecosystem—the Gangasagar Transit Camp. It is the final gathering point for pilgrims from across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh before they embark on the final leg of their journey to Sagar Island.

A Marathi woman carrying secred tree in her head. Picture taken on January 11, 2026.

Ranked as the second-largest Hindu congregation after the Kumbh Mela, the pilgrimage culminates in a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. But before the “sacred dip” comes the wait.

In this photo story, I have captured the quiet dignity of the pilgrims: the saffron-clad Sadhus lost in meditation, the elderly leaning on faith, and the families sharing meals amidst the chaos. These images document the mood of a people caught between the noise of the city and the silence of their devotion.

People drying their cloth at transit camp site in Kolkata. Picture taken on January 11, 2026.

Pilgrims are talking together in transit camp site in Kolkata. Picture taken on January 11, 2026.

A Sadhu [monk] blowing the trumpet at transit camp site in Kolkata. Picture taken on January 11, 2026.

Pilgrims and Sadhus are in the transit camp site in Kolkata. Picture taken on January 11, 2026.

Sadhues are busy in their daily rituals in the transit camp site in Kolkata. Picture taken on January 11, 2026.