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Like eyes, Hands are a mirror of the soul

They reveal one’s age, profession, health and lifestyle

Photo of Giuliano Bertazzoni Giuliano Bertazzoni24 June 2026
0 414
Ottobre 2025

Like the eyes, the hands can also be considered a “mirror of the soul”, offering a true and authentic expression of a person. They reveal a person’s age, profession, state of health and lifestyle. In short, they communicate something to the observer — you just have to know how to read them!

Since these signals are not fleeting, like a glance, we have time to read and understand the ‘message’ of this non-verbal communication.

Combining the observation of hands with an analysis of body language reveals a person’s character, their role in society and even their emotional state to those who know how to read it.

Hands have always been depicted in art, whether in drawings, paintings or sculptures.

Here, we combine art and technique to present photographic images of hands. 

ottobre 2025
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ottobre 2025
2025
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Photo of Giuliano Bertazzoni

Giuliano Bertazzoni

Medico d'Urgenza fino al 2021, ho appeso al chiodo il fondendoscopio e ho rimesso la tracolla della macchina fotografica: così è ri-esplosa la passione… More »

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