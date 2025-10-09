Where Darkness Meets Touch – A Moment Between Light and Silence

I took this photograph on a calm morning when a soft ray of light fell through my window. I lifted my hand, and for a moment, everything around me felt still. The light touched my skin in a way that felt almost emotional — like it was trying to say something I couldn’t put into words.

Where Darkness Meets Touch taken on 5 october 2025

Photography, for me, has always been more than just capturing what I see. It’s about noticing the feelings that exist in silence. In Where Darkness Meets Touch, my hand became a bridge between light and shadow — between clarity and the unknown. The darkness didn’t feel empty; it felt alive, as if it was quietly holding the light within it.

I wanted to show how contrast can hold emotion. The light represents hope, touch, and connection, while the shadow stands for everything hidden — the thoughts we never say, the feelings we keep inside. Together, they create balance, just like life does.

When I clicked the shutter, I wasn’t just taking a photo — I was trying to hold onto that instant where light meets life. A reminder that even in our darkest times, there’s always something that touches us, something that glows quietly from within.