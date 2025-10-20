DocumentaryFeatured Stories

Touching a continent: 2) Flashes from cities

Urban landscapes, panoramas and glimpses

Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa20 October 2025
0 462
Getting used to seeing the world from extraordinary heights from an early age. Shanghai (China), 11 August 2025.

Recovering a few images from the cities of a continent as vast as China, passing by in the hasty, low flight of a comet that grazes the Earth before returning to deep space: this is the theme of the collection I present here, the second chapter of my all too rapid journey through those lands.

Representing the urban landscape, cities, streets and squares might seem simple, a mere exercise in reproducing famous places and monuments.

Night-time: double shot of the dazzling city. Shanghai (China), 11 August 2025.

Instead, it is often a matter of stereotypical visions already present in our minds as memories of other people‘s images of the same place, seasoned with the typically Western hubris of those who believe they understand everything and know everything after just one superficial glance.

And this is, in fact, in most cases the almost inevitable result of a hurried sightseeing tour: trinkets, souvenirs, photographic fridge magnets.

Night shot: large shop, small buyer. Shanghai (China), 11 August 2025.

For my part, I have carefully avoided monuments and well-known places, and if I have used some images belonging to our collective imagination, I hope that their nature as conscious references shines through. I preferred to put together scattered and somewhat incoherent images, seen a little sideways, fleeting impressions of a flight that was too fast.

Street in the rain. Yangshuo (China), 14 August 2025.
Ancient walls with street vendor. Xian (China), 18 August 2025.
Apartment buildings at sunset. Xian (China), 18 August 2025.
Night scene: the nightlife boulevard. Xian (China), 18 August 2025.
Wet cyclist heading towards Tiananmen Square. Beijing (China), 21 August 2025.
Metropolis, just as you would expect. Beijing (China), 22 August 2025.
Alleyway, just as you would expect. Beijing (China), 22 August 2025.

What photography was like before social media took over.

Tags
Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa20 October 2025
0 462
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Pietro Coppa

Pietro Coppa

Nato e vissuto a Roma, fotografo per antica passione.

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Li Ethnic Totem – Li Village,…

3 December 2024

The Stunning Winning Images of AAP…

5 May 2020

Mayuhe Revisited

1 February 2024

Existence

6 December 2019
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We do non post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services
Please whitelist PRIVATE Photo Review