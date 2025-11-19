Looking north at the river-The river system in Northeast

Liu Xuewen – Looking North at the River-01

Interpretation of the work

The Beiwang River is an ongoing project that will begin in the autumn of 2021 and continue until March 2025. The captured river system in Northeast China includes the Yalu River, Tumen River, Songhua River, Nenjiang River, Heilongjiang River, and Ussuri River, covering a distance of over 8000 kilometers and spanning across Liaoning Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jilin Province, and Heilongjiang Province. The terrain here is very complex, with several rivers belonging to the national boundary, including Heilongjiang and Ussuri River bordering Russia, and Yalu River and Tumen River bordering North Korea. The development of towns, counties, and cities adjacent to the Yangtze River is relatively good, mainly due to the commercial exchanges at border ports. The construction of towns at these ports is very beautiful, providing a lot of materials for photography. Comparatively speaking, corresponding scenery can be found in the new terrain and landscape here, which also provides a broader space for photographers’ creation.

Liu Xuewen – Looking North at the River-02

I am well aware that for photographers, creating is only half of completing their work, and the other half requires the audience’s viewing to reach a consensus on the content of the work. We always face various difficulties and challenges in this world, and art is not always free to do as we please. Art expression cannot overcome our own limitations. Understanding the world through art is full of uncertainty, and trying to explain what we see and perceive through some means can only be the artist’s own interpretation. When we can apply the spiritual principles that have been formed for a long time in the face of various aspects of the real world through action, explaining the world artistically will achieve our goals and guide the ability to integrate art and inner expression of reality. Although limited by personal understanding and insight into transcendent feelings, I have also completed my spiritual journey through personal experience and beliefs, expressing my spiritual perception and materialization into artistic creation through rich colors and mysterious forms of imagination.

Liu Xuewen – Looking North at the River-03

This set of photos participated in the 25th Pingyao International Photography Exhibition 2025, with a total of 14 photos.