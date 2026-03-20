“Instrumentum regni”: The Use and Abuse of a Widespread Practice

The Enlightened One. Rome, Via San Francesco a Ripa, 19 November 2025.

Seeking out rare and original images in distant and diverse countries is certainly useful and enjoyable, just as it is human and understandable to hope that something extraordinary will happen in our presence, allowing us to take the photo of the century. However, if this does not happen, it is pointless to bemoan the boredom of our daily lives or to lament the fact that, after two centuries of photography, every theme, subject and situation has been thoroughly explored by the great masters and myriad amateurs of varying skill.

Selfie. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, 17 February 2026.

This is all the more true in an age when photography has become a mass phenomenon and we are besieged by photographic images of all kinds, most of which are useless or redundant.

Conversely, I believe that the ‘monstrum’ (in the sense of ‘something incredible and worthy of being shown’) in photography is everywhere. With a bit of luck, an eye for detail and a touch of irony, it is possible to extract interesting images even from the most banal and tedious aspects of daily life.

The oracle is speaking. Rome, Via della Frezza, 5 March 2026.

With this idea in mind, I tried to compile a small collection centred on one of the most widespread practices in our daily lives: the use and abuse — to the point of addiction — of the little sacred idol of contemporary civilisation: the mobile phone.

Reading. Rome, Piazza Navona, 17 February 2026.

I use the term ‘idol’ advisedly, as a street where every passer-by holds a smartphone like a talisman or a subway carriage full of passengers with their heads bowed in adoration before a small screen makes me think of a ritual or a new religion spreading among the people.

Even gnomes use mobile phones. Rome, Largo del Colonnato, 19 February 2026.

According to an old but still valid definition, it is the opium of the people; or, as Machiavelli said further back in the centuries, it is instrumentum regni. Unfortunately, however, today it is an instrument of government for a kingdom no longer fully human, but rather one formed by algorithms.

Every man for himself, beneath the Colosseum. Rome, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 18 February 2026.

Like a mirror image. Rome, Via della Frezza, 5 March 2026.

Oblivious to their surroundings. Rome, Piazza Pio XII, 14 February 2026.

Secret conversation. Rome, Via San Francesco a Ripa, 25 February 2026.