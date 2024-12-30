A sideways glance at the Eternal City

This collection, like many others that have preceded it, was born out of a walk through Rome: that morning of 5 December I had gone to pay the car insurance, and on my way back, perhaps because of some strange association with what I had gone to do, my eye proved more sensitive to a sense of the absurd and a vague surreal flavour than on other occasions.

Volatilised. Rome, Borgo S. Angelo, October 10th 2024.

So within a few steps I passed three lonely chairs behind the reflection of a shop window, a lemon making a fine display under the attack of a fire hose, two boys intent on conversing with Pinocchio and a gentleman sitting behind a rather disturbing statue of Superman.

The Cheshire Cat in Rome. Rome, Via dei Dalmati, October 30th 2024.

If the City suddenly offers such opportunities to capture a certain vein of surreal glee, how can one turn them down? So I put together a few more pictures taken in the previous days, which I felt had a bearing on those taken that morning, in recounting some vaguely absurd aspect of the city and the things, people and animals that inhabit it, almost glimpsed out of the corner of my eye.

Superman and him. Rome, Via de’ Pastini, December 5th 2024.

No horses allowed. Rome, Viale Giuseppe Ceccarelli, November 29th 2024.

Three chairs behind the reflection. Rome, Via Barberini, December 5th 2024.

The Eye is watching you! Rome, Piazza Pia, November 8th 2024.

Fire hydrant with lemon. Rome, Via Barberini, December 5th 2024.

Ready to get out of the window and run away. Rome, Via della Croce, October 21th 2024.

The Fox and the Cat. Rome, Via della Panetteria, December 5th 2024.