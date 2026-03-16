We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

A First Friday’s Reminder In Piedmont

How a small town first Friday art walk reminded me that the confederacy is someone's family history.

Photo of Aaron Khabir Aaron Khabir16 March 2026
0 103

I was born in Savannah Georgia, but spent most of my life in Raleigh, North Carolina, so I’ve always been apart of a sizable population. In 2025, Raleigh’s population approximated 508,000 to 512,000 people. It wasn’t until May of 2025 did I move to the small Missouri town of Piedmont, with a starkly contrasting 1,862 people. I also don’t look like most of the people here. Being black, as well as a stranger in a small town like this, people definitely notice.

Mirror selfie on Lomography Potsdam Kino 100 with my new Canon P before heading out to the art walk. March 6th 2026

I don’t want it to seem like I am unsafe here, or that I am hated because of the color of my skin. I feel very safe here and all of the people that I have interacted with have been so lovely and kind. Kind enough in fact, that when I saw the flyer for the towns first Friday art walk on Main Street, I was excited to go and be among the people for the first time since moving here.

Old register in the museum. March 6th 2026

I went with my good friend Zach, and we made some really cool stops. There was a guy who sold pottery on the street, and he even had a pottery wheel out and was actively making new pieces. He also let some kids try.

Zack looking at the towns past high school yearbooks. March 6th 2026
Kids on a pottery wheel. March 6th 2026

But there was one stop we made, to the museum in town. Inside was quiet and somber, and had all types of farm equipment, old tools, old timey dresses, all in different exhibits showcasing a life were far removed from. But the wall next to the door, was lined with various artifacts from the confederacy. On the wall hung a big flag drooping down in front of various portraits of men lost to time. I didn’t catch their names. But it made me realize that although this dark event of history hints at some racist undertones, It still is family history for a lot of people out there.  Some of their great great grandparents fought on this side.

Confederate exhibit in the museum. March 6th 2026

I felt no anger or disdain. Only curiosity. It was fun to see. Slavery and the Civil War are still American history, even though It’s dark history. And I feel where we are now should be appreciated when we remember these events, even though we might not be all the way there socially.

Old sign from shoe store in Piedmont, MO
Tags
Photo of Aaron Khabir Aaron Khabir16 March 2026
0 103
Show More
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Aaron Khabir

Aaron Khabir

Aaron is a photographer currently based out of the Ozarks of Missouri, whose main goal and driving force in this creative medium, is to… More »

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Fantasy Lands

21 July 2020

“Life Out of Balance”, a perfect…

26 February 2024

Fragmenting My World

18 July 2019

A 48 Hours Bangladeshi Wedding!

2 June 2018
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We do non post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services
Please whitelist PRIVATE Photo Review