A First Friday’s Reminder In Piedmont

I was born in Savannah Georgia, but spent most of my life in Raleigh, North Carolina, so I’ve always been apart of a sizable population. In 2025, Raleigh’s population approximated 508,000 to 512,000 people. It wasn’t until May of 2025 did I move to the small Missouri town of Piedmont, with a starkly contrasting 1,862 people. I also don’t look like most of the people here. Being black, as well as a stranger in a small town like this, people definitely notice.

Mirror selfie on Lomography Potsdam Kino 100 with my new Canon P before heading out to the art walk. March 6th 2026

I don’t want it to seem like I am unsafe here, or that I am hated because of the color of my skin. I feel very safe here and all of the people that I have interacted with have been so lovely and kind. Kind enough in fact, that when I saw the flyer for the towns first Friday art walk on Main Street, I was excited to go and be among the people for the first time since moving here.

Old register in the museum. March 6th 2026

I went with my good friend Zach, and we made some really cool stops. There was a guy who sold pottery on the street, and he even had a pottery wheel out and was actively making new pieces. He also let some kids try.

Zack looking at the towns past high school yearbooks. March 6th 2026 Kids on a pottery wheel. March 6th 2026

But there was one stop we made, to the museum in town. Inside was quiet and somber, and had all types of farm equipment, old tools, old timey dresses, all in different exhibits showcasing a life were far removed from. But the wall next to the door, was lined with various artifacts from the confederacy. On the wall hung a big flag drooping down in front of various portraits of men lost to time. I didn’t catch their names. But it made me realize that although this dark event of history hints at some racist undertones, It still is family history for a lot of people out there. Some of their great great grandparents fought on this side.

Confederate exhibit in the museum. March 6th 2026

I felt no anger or disdain. Only curiosity. It was fun to see. Slavery and the Civil War are still American history, even though It’s dark history. And I feel where we are now should be appreciated when we remember these events, even though we might not be all the way there socially.