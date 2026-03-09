The Norns on the Peak of Nuremberg. A Dialogue of Time

On the peak of a mountain sit the three Norns: Past, Present, and Future. They weave the thread of time and converse among themselves.

“I am constantly reminded of the bad,” said Past, “but surely there was good in me as well.”

“What did you expect? For people to forget the horrors committed back then?” Present replied. “Look at us now—once again, young people want to revive Nazism, striking those they deem weaker and seeking self-affirmation at their expense.”

“I understand what you are saying,” Past countered, “but history is written specifically so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated. Hatred always leads to catastrophe.”

“That may be so,” said Present, “but history can be perverted. Those filled with hatred don’t read history as a warning against repeating mistakes; they read it as an instruction manual. They admire violence and mistake it for strength.”

“I am not to blame for the fact that some people are so foolish,” Past sighed sadly. “Unfortunately, history is cyclical for now. This is just another turn of the wheel. These mad carousels will keep spinning until people start demanding something of themselves rather than others. Only when they mind their own lives and stop telling others how to live and what to think will it stop.”

“I agree,” said Present. “I’m just telling you how it looks from here. People today seem lost. They try to find a footing and move forward, but their heads are turned backward. So they crash into lamp posts, trip over stumbling blocks, and fall painfully—all while blaming me, the Present, for their own foolish behavior.”

“That is just how humans are built,” Past remarked. “I am blamed because ‘history teaches nothing,’ but it cannot teach those who refuse to learn. Now, Russia is copying the horrors of the past, molding communism and Nazism into one—it is utter absurdity. You cannot resurrect the past; that is merely a ritual dance on bones. They value the dead more than the living and are willing to kill others for the sake of these ghosts.”

“They are out of their minds—gone mad, literally not in their own minds,” Present added. “All this propaganda falls onto the fertile soil of stupidity and a refusal to think with one’s own head. And the consumers of this poison walk around like dummies with a recording, retransmitting it; they are like a record with a single song that’s been chewed up.”

“Indeed,” replied Past.

Present and Past then turned to Future, who had been silent the entire time, and asked:

“Why are you so quiet? Tell us something. What lies ahead? What should expect?”

Future smiled and replied:

“Whatever happens—and much is yet to happen, for great trials will fall to the lot of humanity—in the end, everything will be alright.”