My subject, The moving still life…

The hand-pulled rickshaws of Kolkata are more than just a mode of transport; they are a profound visual metaphor for the city’s layered history. For an artist, the rickshaw offers a unique interplay of geometry, texture, and socio-political weight.

Here is a breakdown of why this “living heritage” remains such a compelling subject for visual documentation:

The Geometrical object…

The design of the rickshaw itself is unique.

The Wheels: The two large, spokes wooden wheels provide a high focal point, creating a sense of elevation and archaic engineering.

Atmospheric Storytelling…

The rickshaw’s character changes dramatically depending on the environment, offering various “moods” for a photo story or painting:

The Monsoon: When the streets of North Kolkata waterlog, the rickshaw becomes the only vehicle capable of moving. The reflection of the wooden wheels in the murky water creates a powerful image of resilience.

The Symbolism of Endurance…

Capturing these vehicles today carries an inherent tension. Because they have been restricted or “banned” by civic authorities, every image captured now serves as archival preservation.

Colonial Echoes: They represent the 19th-century transport evolution, serving as a reminder of the city’s role as the former capital of British India.

They represent the 19th-century transport evolution, serving as a reminder of the city’s role as the former capital of British India. Human Connection: The “puller” represents the human cost and the “enduring traditional way of life” that persists despite modernization and urban policy.