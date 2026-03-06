2026 Getxophoto Popular Participation

Popular participation ­– Getxophoto International Image Festival

28th May – 21st June 2026

–What

The Getxophoto public participation space is open to anyone who wants to participate in the Festival by sending a single photo on the theme of this edition.

–Who

Anyone who wishes to participate may do so, whether they are an amateur or a professional. If you are a child, you must have permission from your parent or legal guardian.

–How

Each participant must fill in the registration form and send only one (1) photograph to getxophoto@gmail.com* related to Reset, the theme of Getxophoto 2026: projects that show experiences of change, reworking, recycling and reinvention; of life cycles and celebrations; of individual or collective stories of resetting. In short, system restarts in any of their forms.

* The image must be a jpg file with a minimum size of 2400×1600 pixels and a resolution of 240 dpi.

–When

The deadline for receiving images is 25 March.

The selected photographs will be announced during the first half of April.

–Where the photos will be displayed

A group exhibition in the shop windows of businesses in the city of Getxo (Basque Country, Spain) during the Getxophoto International Image Festival, which will take place from 28 May to 21 June 2026.

A guide will be published featuring both the selected images and the businesses where they will be displayed, in order to offer a route for those who wish to enjoy a photographic stroll.

